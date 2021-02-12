Authorities searching for Nellis airman wanted for criminal sexual misconduct and desertion

Air Force and law enforcement officials are searching for a Nellis Air Force Base airman believed to be on the run after learning of an active warrant for his arrest.

Ian Mitchell Wilson, 20, is wanted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan and the U.S. Marshals Service for criminal sexual misconduct on an incapacitated victim, according to a USMS BOLO.

OCSO, located in Pontiac, Michigan, issued the warrant for Wilson’s arrest on Feb. 9. Wilson is also wanted by the Air Force for desertion, with a second warrant issued on Feb. 10.

Investigators searched Wilson’s apartment in the Las Vegas area and found empty packaging for camping supplies, according to the BOLO.

The airman is believed to have fled on Feb. 10, possibly heading for the Canadian border.

Officials from Nellis, the AIr Force Office of Special Investigations, OCSO and USMS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Investigators believe Wilson is driving a white 2019 Chevy Malibu with temporary Nevada license plates numbered L18534A. The last suspected sighting was at a gas station in Parowan, Utah, according to the BOLO.

Wilson is a white male, 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If sighted, witnesses are encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

This is a developing story. Stay with AIr Force Times for updates.