Kansas Air National Guardsman dies in Humvee accident, 2 injured

SALINA, Kan. — A Kansas Air National Guard airman was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon when their Humvee overturned during a training accident, authorities said.

The members of the Salina-based 284th Air Support Operations Squadron were training at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina, the Adjutant General’s Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Two of the injured airmen were taken to a Salina hospital where they are being treated. One man who was unresponsive at the scene was evacuated by helicopter and died on the way to a Wichita hospital. His name, age and hometown were not immediately released.

“His commitment to our state will not be forgotten,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a written statement.

The cause of the accident is not known and an investigation is ongoing.

Col. Jason Knobbe, commander of the 184th Wing in Wichita, said in the news release that the wing lost a member of its family “under unfortunate circumstances.”

“We will continue caring for the injured airmen and provide assistance to their loved ones,” Knobbe said.