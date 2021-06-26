Air Force Academy cadet killed in plane crash while home on leave

A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was killed Thursday in the crash of a small private plane while he was home on leave in Texas, the academy announced Friday.

Cadet 2nd Class Nick Duran, 21, was one of two people aboard the single-engine plane when it went down Thursday night in Johnson County, Texas, near Fort Worth, according to a report in The Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“The impact of losing Nick has been felt throughout our Academy,” Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, superintendent of the academy, wrote in a message to the Air Force community on social media.

“He was our brother — a friend, teammate, and classmate — and will always be a part of USAFA” he wrote. I am so proud of how our cadets have leaned on each other and honored Nick’s life.

“While words cannot lessen the loss felt by his family, we want to send our heartfelt condolences to Nick’s family and friends — you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The academy offered resources “to help all through this trying time”: https://www.usafa.edu/helping-agencies/.