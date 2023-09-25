For the next three months, more than 100 guardians across eight installations will sport the latest prototypes of Space Force garb as the service enters the final phase of dress uniform testing.

The “wear testing” period, kick started Sept. 18, allows service members to test the day-to-day comfort and functionality of Space Force dress attire before outfits are finalized and distributed to every guardian in 2025.

The military’s newest and smallest branch debuted the first iterations of its uniforms two years ago this month. Praise for the slick, Star Trek-inspired jacket was offset by mockery of its baggy trousers.

Space Force Maj. Laura Light tries on a uniform necktie during a fitting at the Pentagon Aug. 7. (Eric Dietrich/Air Force)

Sensitive to feedback, Space Force designers adjusted the outfit over the ensuing years—tightening the pants, tweaking the collars, and experimenting with fabrics. This spring, during the two-month “fit test” phase, the service turned to 100 guardians at the Pentagon and Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, as models to fine-tune the uniform’s style and dimensions.

For this new trial, select service members at Camp Smith, New York; Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota; Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Lackland AFB, Texas; Landstuhl Air Base, Germany; Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Yokota AB, Japan, will offer feedback on the latest fits. Space Force Major Gen. Steven Whitney and other members of senior leadership will participate in the test along with rank-and-file guardians, according to a service press release.

Jaime Moore-Carrillo is an editorial fellow for Military Times and Defense News. A Boston native, Jaime graduated with degrees in international affairs, history, and Arabic from Georgetown University, where he served as a senior editor for the school's student-run paper, The Hoya.