A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot died Monday from their injuries after their plane’s ejection seat activated while on the ground at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.

The accident, which involved a T-6 Texan II training aircraft, killed a member of Sheppard’s 80th Flying Training Wing, the service said in a release.

The pilot was sitting in the T-6 when the seat ejected, Sheppard spokesperson George Woodward told Air Force Times Tuesday. A student who was also sitting in the plane did not eject and was not injured, he said.

The service has not confirmed whether the aircraft was moving at the time of the accident, Woodward added. An Air Force-led investigation is underway.

The service will release the pilot’s name after their family is notified of their death. Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday.

The 80th Flying Training Wing is home to the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, a key educational pipeline that has supplied new combat pilots to the transatlantic alliance for over 40 years.

The wing has trained more than half of all U.S. Air Force fighter pilots, as well as aviators hailing from Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The joint program has churned out more than 8,000 pilots since it began in 1981 — a mission that has taken on new urgency as NATO bolsters its defenses amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Air Force did not answer Tuesday whether it plans to pause operations to inspect ejection seats across its fleet of nearly 450 T-6 planes, a move that could further slow graduations in the service’s already-struggling pilot training enterprise.

The two-seat, turboprop Texan IIs are used to teach basic flying skills to new Air Force and Navy pilots before they progress to more advanced airframes.

“The interim investigation board is in direct contact with 19th Air Force and [Air Education and Training Command] leadership,” Woodward said. “Any decisions regarding fleet-wide operations will be made by the AETC commander.”

This week’s fatality comes almost two years after the military grounded hundreds of training aircraft and other airframes amid concerns that their ejection seats would not fire correctly when needed.

Martin-Baker — which builds the ejection seats used on the T-6, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and more — had discovered defects in some of the cartridges that explode to propel an aviator out of the cockpit.

It’s unclear whether the latest accident is related to those troubles. Martin-Baker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Major accidents in the T-6 are rare; this week’s fatality marks the first death in a Texan II since 2004, according to the Air Force Safety Center. The most recent accident that destroyed a T-6 occurred in 2019.

The pilot is the ninth airman killed in an aviation-related mishap so far in fiscal year 2024.

