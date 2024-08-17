An airman deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations died Thursday in a non-combat incident, Air Force officials confirmed.

Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, was found “deceased in his residence” on Aug. 15, according to a service release. He was “immediately transported to a local hospital where [he] was pronounced dead by medical officials,” the release added.

The circumstances surrounding Wright’s death, which officials said occurred at an undisclosed location, are currently under investigation.

A native of Palm Bay, Florida, Wright was assigned to the Air Force’s 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, based out of Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, service officials confirmed. He was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military’s ongoing effort to stamp out the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

“Tristen was a force for good within the 27 SOLRS and beyond,” Air Force Maj. Brent Escay, 27th SOLRS commander, said in a release. “He was the kind of supervisor who took the privilege of leading and mentoring airmen seriously. He cared deeply for the airmen in his flight and volunteered actively within the local community. We’ll never forget how his infectious smile could light up a room.”

Wright enlisted in the Air Force in August 2016, according to the release. He’d been serving as a material management specialist with the 27th SOLRS since 2019. Prior to that assignment, Wright spent two years with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, from 2017 to 2019.

“These are our most difficult days. Tristen had a positive impact across the entire Cannon family and local community,” Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, said in a release. “We are committed to taking care of Tristen’s family and teammates affected by this tragedy. His family and friends remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Wright had previously deployed in support of Operations Resolute Support and Inherent Resolve, according to an Air Force release. His awards include the U.S. Air and Space Force Commendation Medal, the U.S. Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters and “C” devices, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the National Defense Service Medal.

Jon Simkins is a writer and editor for Military Times, and a USMC veteran.