As they serve alongside one another, an airman father is providing a blueprint for his airman son.

Chief Master Sgt. Adam Hufty has served in the Air Force for 19 years, many of them as the sole representative of his family.

But things changed a year ago when his second oldest child, Airman 1st Class Ashton Hufty, enlisted and deployed with his dad’s unit.

Both Huftys are currently supporting Bomber Task Force operations with the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Royal Australian Air Force Base in Amberley, Australia.

Back home, they are assigned to the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing out of Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

“Growing up, I never intended on joining the Air Force,” said Hufty the younger, an all-source intelligence analyst. “The cards played out for me to join and be here in Australia. But then to also get to be in the same place, serving the same purpose, wearing the same uniform as my father… it’s incredible.”

Hufty the elder, the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron senior enlisted leader, said the decision to serve alongside his son was a no-brainer.

“This being one of my last opportunities to do something like this while also being his first opportunity just made it easier for both of us to want to volunteer and be on this [deployment],” he said.

Ashton Hufty said the positive experience made him consider devoting the rest of his career to the Air Force.

As he carved out his niche, his father had some words of wisdom.

“Just be open to all challenges because there’s going to be constant changes during anyone’s military career,” Adam Hufty said. “Continue to push yourself and be the best at whatever you try to be whether you stay in or get out. Just be the best person and be the best at what you’re trying to accomplish, that will take you wherever you want to go.”

Ashton Hufty said he was appreciative of his father’s mentorship, especially as his father approached retirement.

He also commended his dad for his endurance.

“Congrats for living this long,” Ashton Hufty said.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.