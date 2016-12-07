WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — A Vermont National Guard member has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Joshua Robbins of Radcliff, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of sexual assault on a victim less than 16.

Investigators say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a party at a Bethel home in September. The girl told police she became intoxicated and passed out. She said she remembered sometime during the night that Robbins was on top of her and both were naked from the waist down.

Police say the 22-year-old Robbins is often in Vermont for National Guard duties. He is being held on $10,000 bail. He's due back in court Jan. 10.

This story has been corrected to remove the alleged victim’s initials. The Associated Press does not identify victims of sexual assault.