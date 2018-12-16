SANTA ANA, Calif. — A U.S. Army mechanic who killed three people at a Southern California home because he believed a man there was molesting a teenager has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Acosta was sentenced Friday.

Acosta acknowledged that he used a shotgun to kill Christopher and Jennifer Yost and a friend who was staying at their Fullerton home in 2016.

The couple's 6- and 9-year-old daughters found their parents' bodies.

At trial, Jennifer Yost's 17-year-old daughter testified that her stepfather had molested her for years beginning when she was 7 years old and she'd planned to run away with Acosta's help.