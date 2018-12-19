The U.S. military’s computer network in South Korea is almost back online after an outage that hit both Seoul and the area near the North Korea border, Stars and Stripes reported on Wednesday.

The network is at 90 percent functionality after repair efforts by the 1st Signal Brigade, according to a Yongsan garrison spokesman.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the network and to maintain cyber security, no further information can be provided," Wes Hayes told Stripes.

Lt. Col. Christopher Logan, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed the outage to Military Times on Wednesday.

