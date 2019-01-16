U.S. Army Central boss Lt. Gen. Michael Garrett has been nominated to take the helm at the Fort Bragg-based Army Forces Command, according to a nomination received by the Senate on Jan. 9.

Garrett has been nominated for a fourth star to take the job vacated in November by Gen. Robert Abrams, now the commander of U.S. Forces-Korea.

“While we can confirm that the U.S. Senate received Lt. Gen. Garrett’s nomination from the president on January 9, 2019, neither the U.S. Army nor Department of Defense controls promotions and future assignments for general officers,” Lt. Col. Angela Funaro, spokeswoman for ARCENT, told Army Times on Wednesday.

A Senate confirmation hearing has not been scheduled.

Garrett has commanded ARCENT, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, since November 2015. An infantry officer and Xavier University graduate, his recent assignments have included chief of staff of U.S. Central Command and commanding general of U.S. Army Alaska.

Currently in charge of receiving troops into the Central Command area of responsibility, Garrett would be sending them, as head of the command that mans, trains and equips units based in the contiguous United States for deployments abroad.

New in 2019: The Army’s due for a new chief of staff and sergeant major. Who will they be? Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has been named President Trump's pick to be the next Joint Chiefs chairman, while Sergeant Major of the Army Dan Dailey is slated to retire in 2019.

Until a new general is confirmed, Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson will continue to serve as FORSCOM’s acting commander, spokesman Paul Boyce told Army Times.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: