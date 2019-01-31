Marlow White, known throughout the Army for making custom-tailored service uniforms, hosted a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” on Wednesday, opening up the floor for questions on all things Army Service Uniform ― and the forthcoming Army Greens.

The Army hasn’t put out a contract solicitation for the Greens, officially approved in November, but Marlow White has been following developments closely.

“There’s been no announcements about contracts,” creative director Ben Peterson told Army Times on Tuesday. “But there’s plenty of misconceptions about timing and what will replace what ― so those are the types of things we’re hoping to help provide a window into for the soldiers.”

Marlow White hosted a Reddit AMA on Wednesday, featuring the obscure Army mess dress cape. (Reddit)

Officials said in November that the Army is preparing for a wear test by recruiters in the field, and 500 prototypes will be made for a public event in June.

Here are some of the top questions soldiers brought with them ― and one of them will receive a free “Army Green weekend uniform,” according to the company.

The Army has been working with its own, in-house prototypes, and the uniform design was finalized in the fall. At the last minute, Army leadership elected for a subdued, rather than shiny brass, belt buckle, and some trimming of the lapels to keep the ends from curling up.

Photos of a new prototype have not been made available.

Sergeant Major of the Army Dan Dailey confirmed to Army Times in December that uniforms among the ranks will look nearly identical, save for placement of the rank insignia themselves and associated lapel pins a soldier would wear on the current Army Service Uniform.

As the Army greens will be considered a service uniform, they will take that role away from ASUs. ASUs will still be the uniform of the day in “dress” situations.

There were also some questions about the current dress blues, as Marlow White makes multiple varieties of varying fabric quality and price. For reference, a male NCO uniform package can run between $400 and $600.

There were also, of course, concerns about the cost of the new uniform. Dailey has hinted that the price could be higher per unit due to fabric quality, but for enlisted soldiers, their uniform allowances will go up to accommodate it.

One question dealt with the possibly outdated fit of dress uniforms, at a time when slim suits are very much in fashion.

Beginning in 2020, soldiers will receive Army Greens once they report to their first units of assignment, rather than being fitted for them in basic training so that they can wear them at graduation.