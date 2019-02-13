LAWRENCE, Mass. — A veterans’ services director in Massachusetts is looking for volunteers to attend the funeral of a World War II veteran who has no surviving family.

Lawrence Veterans' Service Director Jaime Melendez tells The Eagle-Tribune that James McCue died Feb. 7 at a health care center in Methuen. He was 97.

McCue enlisted in the Army in 1943 and fought with an anti-aircraft unit. State Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena says McCue landed in Normandy on D-Day in 1944.