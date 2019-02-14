A 21-year-old soldier died Feb. 5 while stateside visiting home, according to a release from the Army. It was the day after a funeral for his husband, according to their obituaries.

Pvt. Aaron Mitchell was found dead in Valley, Nebraska, 12 days after his husband, 21-year-old Rich Rosa, died by suicide.

“We’re just grieving,” Rosa’s father, Richard Rosa, told Army Times in a Wednesday phone interview, acknowledging that the deaths were by suicide. “We are without words to express how much we’re grieving and how much grief we feel.”

Rich Rosa, a civilian, had been living in the couple’s native Nebraska while Mitchell was in South Korea on an unaccompanied assignment, in which family members do not move with the soldier.

Both families requested donations to a suicide prevention or veterans organization in obituaries posted by Roeder Mortuaries in Omaha.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Aaron Mitchell," Lt. Col. Karen Baker, his battalion commander, said in the Friday release. “His death affects every member in our formation. We send our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and friends of Pvt. Mitchell. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Mitchell was a mortuary affairs specialist who enlisted in May 2018 and had been stationed at Camp Henry, South Korea, with the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command since October.

Mitchell had been on leave for a family issue, 19th ESC spokesman Capt. Marcellus Simmons confirmed to Army Times, but he could not comment on the investigation into the soldier’s death.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Early Bird Brief

Suicides among active-duty soldiers are up about 20 percent While active-duty reports are up, totals including the National Guard and Reserve were down in 2018.

Rosa declined to discuss his son’s and his son-in-law’s deaths in more detail.