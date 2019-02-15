Two members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team remain in critical condition after a training accident early Tuesday morning that sent three to a Miami hospital.

One of the three has since been released from Jackson Memorial hospital, Army Recruiting Command spokeswoman Kelli Bland told Army Times on Friday.

That soldier was upgraded to fair condition on Thursday before being released, she said.

All three were airlifted to Miami after a jump accident at nearby Homestead Air Force Base on Tuesday. The Golden Knights are based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.