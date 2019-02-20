Later this year the Army will test a lighter-weight body armor vest as part of its head-to-toe soldier protection system program and conduct a full test of the entire system by this fall as they prep the new gear for deploying units.

And soldiers will get new eye protection that includes a transitioning lens for sunglasses.

That’s according to the recently released annual report from the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation for the Defense Department. It provides a detailed overview of Army, Navy and Air Force programs. The Army section contains two dozen systems with reviews and recommendations.

The whole kit consists of four main subsystems — torso and extremity, vital torso, head and eye protection.

The lighter-weight Vital Torso Protection design portion is the piece that is being tested anew sometime between April and June.

The full system will then be tested between July and September against additional threats, according to the report.

The report highlights that rather than fielding the total systems to soldiers by unit in the United States, officials are instead prioritizing deploying units.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

Soldiers with the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade received the newest helmet, part of the system, last year.

PEO Soldier shows new Soldier Protection System equipment at PEO Soldier in Fort Belvoir, Va., last year. Equipment includes Torso and Extremity Protection, Army Combat Shirt with built-in elbow pads, yoke, and shoulder protection, Integrated Head Protection System, and Transition Combat Eye Protection. (Alan Lessig/Staff)

The Integrated Helmet Protection System gives rifle-level protection; past versions could only promise handgun-level safety.

The medium-sized helmet weighs about 3 pounds, cutting about 2 percent of the weight from the previous version but adding 15 percent more protection. The IHPS also has an additional applique layer that can give soldiers even greater protection, though it does add another 2 pounds.

Last year, PEO Soldier commander Brig. Gen. Anthony Potts told Army Times that research was being conducted with a new material that is harder and lighter. If successful, that material could offer soldiers the enhanced IHPS, with applique protection, at a weight of 3 pounds instead of the 5 pounds it weighs now.

Potts also gave updates to the vest work. A team of contributors from his office, the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Special Operations Command and the Marine Corps found ways to make new design changes.

That resulted in changes that provided more mobility, lessened weight but did not reduce protection from the Modular Scalable Vest 2.0 version that has been developed as part of the total Solder Protection System, he said.