The Pentagon’s review of Global War on Terror valor awards is yielding another Distinguished Service Cross, for a battle dating all the way back to the Iraq invasion.

Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker was killed in action on April 5, 2003, as his unit pushed into Baghdad.

His mother, Freddie Jackson, will receive the military’s second highest valor award on his behalf at a ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the 16th anniversary of his death, according to a Friday release from the 3rd Infantry Division.

“Now famously known as ‘Thunder Run,’ Booker’s unit led an offensive armored attack into Baghdad on April 5, 2003 — subsequently resulting in the collapse of the Saddam Hussein government,” the release said.

Booker had been assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, which came under small-arms and rocket-propelled grenade fire.

“When his crew machine gun malfunctioned, Booker completely disregarded his personal safety and took up an exposed prone position on the top of his tank,” the release said. “While still engaged by heavy enemy fire, Booker maintained communication with his platoon, accurately destroyed an enemy vehicle and effectively protected his platoon’s flank.”

It carried on that way for five miles, the release said, until he was fatally wounded.

