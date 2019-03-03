West Point Cadet Peter L. Zhu died Thursday, Feb. 28, of his injuries from a Feb. 23 skiing incident on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Zhu, 21, a member of the Class of 2019, died with family members by his side at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, according to a Saturday release from West Point.

A fellow skier found Zhu unresponsive on a ski slope at Victor Constant Ski Area on Saturday, Feb. 23, the release said. Members of a ski patrol responded and performed life-saving measures before Zhu was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Westchester for further treatment.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

“I wish to extend to his family the sincere and profound sympathy of the U. S. Military Academy and all members of this command. We lost a brother today, and the pain will be felt for a long time,” said academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams.

Zhu was president of the Cadet Medical Society. He was to receive a commission as a Medical Corps officer and looked forward to attending the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences for medical school, officials said.

He served on Regimental Staff the first semester of his senior year.

Zhu was from Concord, California.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zhu family during this difficult time," said Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland, commandant of cadets. “The entire West Point community is heartbroken over this tragedy. Peter was one of the top cadets in the Class of 2019, very well-known and a friend to all. He embodied the ideals of the Corps of Cadets and its motto of Duty, Honor, Country and all who knew Peter will miss him.”

A memorial ceremony for the West Point community and a private funeral service are planned in coming days at West Point, the release said.