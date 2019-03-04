A former and current explosive ordnance disposal specialist are each under indictment after they attempted to sell weapons to federal agents in November, according to court documents.

Former Sgt. Tyler Sumlin and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Jarvis, of 52nd Ordnance Group, face conspiracy, possession and transportation charges stemming from their illegal business selling firearms, military equipment, C-4 explosives and detonators, according to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 15 in Texas.

The day before, according to the document, the two met up with undercover Homeland Security Department investigators at an El Paso truck stop to make a deal to sell them some weapons that would be exported to Mexico.

“Before traveling to El Paso, Sumlin and Jarvis met at an Airbnb in Florida and prepared the firearms for delivery and wipe the firearms to remove their fingerprints,” the complaint said.

Sumlin served in the Army from 2007 to 2017, an Army spokeswoman confirmed to Army Times on Friday. Jarvis first enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1997, before coming on active duty in 2000.

“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further on the case at this time. Please direct questions about the case to Homeland Security,” Cathy Vandermaarel said in a statement.

Jarvis rented a Chevy Tahoe in North Carolina, filled it with contraband and then drove to Inverness, Florida, to pick Sumlin up, according to a Dec. 12 indictment.

Their charges include: Conspiracy to smuggle goods from the U.S.; conspiracy to deal firearms without a license; conspiracy to transfer a firearm out of state; conspiracy to transport explosive materials without a license; conspiracy possession of unregistered firearms; attempt to smuggle goods from the U.S.; having an unlicensed firearms business and transporting explosive material without a license, as well as separate counts for possessing unregistered silencers; a short-barreled rifle and a destructive device.

