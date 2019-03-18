A 20 year-old Fort Wainwright, Alaska, cavalry scout was killed Friday in an off-post car accident, according to a Monday release from U.S. Army Alaska.

Pfc. Prentice Lewis-Rankin was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with another vehicle on Parks Highway, the release said, between Talkeetna and Willow.

“Pfc. Lewis-Rankin was an exceptional Trooper — hard working, trustworthy — and an amazing friend and teammate to many throughout the Blackhawk Squadron,” said Lt. Col Aaron Mock, his squadron commander, in the release. “He will be missed immensely, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Lewis-Rankin was assigned to 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, according to the release.

A new call for investigating suspected soldier suicides in Alaska Army posts in Alaska have seen a spate of soldier deaths in recent months.