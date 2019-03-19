JERICHO, Vt. — U.S. Secretary of the Army Mark Esper has made a stop in Vermont as part of a national Army tour.

Esper toured the National Guard’s Mountain Warfare School in Jericho Saturday and met with Army leaders and climbed with students.

He says the skills taught at the school will ensure the Army is prepared to "fight and win any time, any place."

Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks with soldiers at the Army Mountain Warfare School on Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., March 16, 2019. (Master Sgt. Sarah Mattison/Air National Guard)

Esper says while recruiting is a challenge, the Army is on track to reach its recruitment goals nationally.

Vermont lawmakers approved a program last year that would allow the Guard to offer free tuition to state schools.

National Guard Capt. Mike Arcovitch says the program has been a huge help for recruiting.

