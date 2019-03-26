HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ― Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville has been nominated to lead the service, the president of AUSA announced Tuesday at the organization’s Global Force Symposium.
President Trump sent the nomination to the Senate Armed Services Committee last night, retired Gen. Carter Ham told an audience.
“General McConville is honored to serve in any capacity and he remains committed to ensuring our readiness, modernization, and reform efforts meet the objectives outlined in the [National Defense Strategy],” Lt. Col. Ebony Calhoun, his spokeswoman, told Army Times in a statement Tuesday.
McConville, a career helicopter pilot and former commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, served as the Army’s personnel chief before becoming Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s no. 2 in June 2017. If confirmed, he will be the service’s 40th chief of staff.
Along with Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy, McConville has been half of the brain trust getting the new Army Futures Command off the ground.
The new modernization command, which ties together acquisition and doctrine for six major priorities, broke ground last summer in Austin, Texas.
Elsewhere, McConville has taken his experience as the Army G-1 to heart, focusing on talent management issues.
