A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson infantryman died Saturday after being shot in a training accident, according to a Monday release from U.S. Army Alaska.

Spc. Nicholas DiMona III, 20, died of his injuries after being medevaced to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the release said.

“Nick was an outstanding paratrooper with an infectious personality and an uncanny desire to excel no matter the challenge,” Col. Jason Jones, his brigade commander, said in the release. “He will be missed by the entire Spartan Brigade. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

DiMona had been assigned to 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division since April 2018, according to the release, after enlisting in July 2017 and completing training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

