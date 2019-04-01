The Army has selected the sub compact weapon it will arm its security soldiers with and it wasn’t one of the big companies that have grabbed other recent weapons contracts.

Brugger and Thomet, USA won the competition over Sig Sauer and four other companies that had been vying for the job. Their APC9K was the winner, according to an update on fbo.gov, a government business website.

The small submachine gun is chambered in 9mm and variants of the weapon are in use with police units such as Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT teams.

The gun can fire in both semi- and full-automatic modes, has a collapsible stock and rail system for accessories such as aiming lights and lasers.

The Army’s sub gun program is still going, and here’s one of the submissions Up to six companies will be able to submit their own prototypes for a sub compact, fully auto 9mm gun.

The Army sought a concealable weapon for personal security details that protect high risk personnel such as the secretary of the Army, chief of staff or senior commanders. The aim was to go beyond the pistol and to allow security staff to engage threats “with a high volume of lethal force while accurately firing at close range with minimal collateral damage,” according to the website.

Sig Sauer, winner of the contract to produce the Modular Handgun System for all four services, along with Angstadt Arms, Global Ordnance, Shield Arms and Trident Rifles, competed for the contract.

B&T will manufacture 350 guns and accessories such as spare parts, slings and manuals. The Army has the option to purchase up to 1,000 under the terms of the contract, which is valued at more than $2.5 million.

The Army announced the request in May 2018. Ten companies provided their options. Weapons ranged from M4-style carbines to modern versions of the Heckler & Koch MP5 sub gun design.