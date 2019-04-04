BILOXI, Miss. — A funeral is set for a U.S. Army soldier who died in a North Korean prison camp nearly 68 years ago.

The Mississippi native was 25 when he died in June 1951, and his remains were sent to Hawaii in 1954. Shaw was positively identified in 2016, and officials began searching for his family.

Long after they died, military sees surge in identifications of the fallen in past conflicts Officials believe remains of nearly half of the 83,000 unidentified service members killed in World War II and more recent wars could be identified and returned to relatives.

Shaw's remains arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday. His casket, draped in an American flag, was brought off a plane with full military honors. Some of Shaw's relatives, including nephews James Allman and John Allman, waited on the tarmac to show their respect.