WASHINGTON — A U.S. soldier killed during the Korean War has been identified nearly 70 years after being buried as an unknown person.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that Army Cpl. Carlos E. Ferguson of Dawson, West Virginia, has been identified.

The group says Ferguson's remains were buried in 1951 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Then, in 2018, scientists disinterred the remains and used dental, anthropological and chest radiograph comparison analysis along with material evidence to figure out it was Ferguson.

Ferguson will be buried in May in Rocky Mount, Virginia.