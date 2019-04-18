SUFFOLK, Va. — A West Virginia National Guardsman has died in military parachute training exercise at the Suffolk Executive Airport in Virginia.

The West Virginia National Guard issued a release about the Wednesday death that said a related press conference is scheduled for Thursday.

Suffolk police and first responders say they received a call about the injured parachutist Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the release of the man’s identity was pending notification of his next of kin.