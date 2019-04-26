LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Missouri soldier who was killed 68 years ago during the Korean War has been reburied close to home after his remains were identified through DNA.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that U.S. Army Cpl. Frederick Eugene Coons, of St. Joseph, was last seen manning a roadblock on July 29, 1950. The 22-year-old member of the 24th Infantry Division initially was buried by a South Korean villager and then was interred for 65 years in Hawaii as an unknown soldier.

