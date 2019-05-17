What happens when martial arts legend Chuck Norris explores an M1A2 Abrams main battle tank?
You’ll have to wait until July to find out, since that’s when a documentary hosted by the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star will air. Norris was at Fort Hood, Texas, on Tuesday to film a documentary series, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.
The 79-year-old actor and Air Force veteran also spent some time with soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.
Norris will host the series, which will feature some of the soldiers who met him during his visit, according to the division.
