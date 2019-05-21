A high-speed version of the Apache attack helicopter got some attention last week when Boeing unveiled footage at the Vertical Flight Society’s 75th Annual Forum & Technology Display.
As reported by Defence Blog, one of the people who took notice was Graham Warwick with Aviation Week, who posted these pics to Twitter that show the concept and scale models of the Advanced AH-64 Block 2 Compound:
Some aviation enthusiasts and media, such as War is Boring, have pointed out that the concept looks similar to a Lockheed Martin helicopter that first flew in 1967, the Cheyenne.
The Lockheed Martin photo notes that many of the technologies in the Cheyenne eventually made their way to the Apache.
With the high-speed Apache gunship, Defence Blog quotes Boeing as wanting to keep the AH-64 Apache “on the highly complex multi-domain battlefield of the future through 2060.”
