A Department of Veterans Affairs employee in Washington, D.C., was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he planted two cameras in a women’s restroom.

Alex Greenlee, 24, was charged Wednesday with five counts of voyeurism after a four-month investigation by the Federal Protective Service into hidden cameras found in the same women’s restroom at a VA office near the White House, according to court documents discovered by NBC News.

“VA immediately notified law enforcement after learning about this abhorrent behavior,” Susan Carter, the VA’s director of media relations, told the Military Times in an emailed statement. “VA has begun the process for firing this individual.”

The VA would not specify what Greenlee’s job was at this D.C. office.

Five women were recorded on those cameras, one of who appeared multiple times, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News.

On Jan. 25, a woman at this VA office discovered a camera underneath a bathroom stall, according to those court documents.

She told investigators that she saw Greenlee leaving that women’s restroom on the building’s 12th floor and, when she pressed him on what he was doing in there, he told her there were no paper towels in the men’s restroom.

The same woman also caught Greenlee loitering outside that women’s restroom on his cell phone, and on that occasion, he asked her if she was OK and for permission to enter the restroom to obtain paper towels.

Authorities seized the first camera on Jan. 25 and then were informed of the second one three days later when another woman found it on the underside of a toilet in the same restroom, according to the affidavit.

Greenlee initially told investigators that he knew nothing about the cameras, but upon inspection, the cameras provided evidence of him placing them in the stalls, according to the affidavit. That led to a follow-up interview in April and his Tuesday arrest.