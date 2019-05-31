Four soldiers received the Army Commendation Medal with Valor on April 12 for their actions during an improvised explosive device attack involving multiple blasts, one of which took the life of an Army explosive ordnance disposal specialist in southern Afghanistan last year.

The soldiers, who were all assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, received the awards for their actions while serving as part of Task Force Stalwart in Helmand province, Afghanistan, six months ago, according to copies of their award citations and narratives of action provided to Army Times.

On the morning of Oct. 4, Sgt. 1st Class Timoteo Salinas, Staff Sgt. Andrew Brant, Staff Sgt. Ryan Bomze and Spc. Alexander Jimenez were part of the quick reaction force for a fellow platoon from Task Force Stalwart that was out on patrol.

The platoon encountered an improvised explosive device near Camp Dwyer in Garmsir District, which immobilized one of their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles.

The QRF element was notified and sent out to assist in recovering the vehicle. While the troops provided security, an EOD team cleared a path to the rear of the disabled vehicle using counter-IED hand-held devices to extract six soldiers still inside.

As the soldiers cleared around the vehicle, Sgt. James Slape, 23, of the North Carolina National Guard’s 430th Ordnance Company, stepped on and detonated a secondary IED.

Another soldier on the EOD team pulled his teammate from the top of the hill, roughly 15 feet from the blast site, yelling for a medic, according to the narrative of events.

“Without hesitation, and with total disregard to his personal safety, SFC Salinas sprinted fifty meters from his vehicle, across uncleared terrain, to the location of the casualty,” the narrative for Salinas, the platoon sergeant at the time, reads. “Upon arrival to the treatment site, SFC Salinas began to check for signs of life and directed two combat medics to begin triaging SPC Slape.”

Salinas was joined by Jimenez and Brant, while Bomze assessed the EOD soldier who survived and began looking for a helicopter landing zone and radioing for a medical evacuation of the gravely wounded soldier.

Unknown to them at the time, the site they were clearing would later be determined to be a minefield. A third IED would later be found within 30 feet of where the troops sat down to treat Slape.

Jimenez, a medic, applied tourniquets to Slape’s right leg and arm. But the application of the tourniquet was not possible on Slape’s left leg.

“[Jimenez] manually applied pressure on the artery of the left leg and applied Combat Gauze to stop the bleeding,” Jimenez’s citation reads. He managed to stop the bleeding and began checking for a pulse and placing his ear to Slape’s chest after a pulse could not be found.

Brant helped apply the tourniquets and inserted a rubber hose into Slape’s nose to maintain an open airway.

Slape was gasping for air but had no heartbeat. Jimenez placed a needle chest decompression into both sides of Slape’s chest, hoping to relieve pressure from the chest cavity and restore a pulse, while also placing an intravenous infusion, or IV, into Slape’s left arm.

The IV line wasn’t effective and Jimenez instructed the placing of an intraosseous infusion line instead, meaning the fluids would be injected directly into the marrow of one of Slape’s bones.

“I was trying assist in anything I possibly could, like putting pressure on arteries to stop the bleeding, while the medics did the more complex stuff,” Brant said in a Fort Carson news posting on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. “At that moment, we all just reacted ... it was instinct.”

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, received valor awards April 12, 2019, during an awards ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado. (Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield/Army)

The soldiers loaded Slape onto a litter and moved him to the helicopter landing zone. After the wounded EOD tech was airborne, the remaining soldiers continued to work through the vehicle recovery mission.

A route clearance team arrived to assist the QRF element, only to strike a fourth IED and discover two more. The soldiers would later hear that Slape did not live.

After Slape’s death, the Army National Guard began an AR 15-6 investigation “into the training and equipping of the 430th EOD Company for their mobilization and deployment to Afghanistan,” Lt. Col. Wes Parmer, a Guard spokesman, told Army Times on Dec. 7. The investigation came amid allegations that the EOD unit did not receive the proper training or equipment before it was deployed to Afghanistan.

Salinas told the Fort Carson officials during the April 12 award ceremony that his top priority after hearing of Slape’s death was talking to the soldiers under his charge.

“Whether they heard about the incident, were at the site the incident happened or helped aid the casualty, soldiers sometimes don’t know how to react afterwards,” Salinas said. “I wanted to let them get their thoughts and feelings out while it was still fresh on their minds.”