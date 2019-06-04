The soldier who died Saturday on the U.S.-Mexico border has been identified by Army officials.

Pfc. Steven Hodges, 20, of Menifee, California, was found dead near Nogales, Arizona, according to U.S. Northern Command.

The soldier was deployed as part of the Pentagon’s support mission to U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southwest border at the time of his death, NORTHCOM officials said.

The Army has not yet released information about how Hodges died. An investigation is ongoing, but NORTHCOM officials said foul play is not suspected.

Hodges served as a grenadier with the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, according to 7th Infantry Division spokesman Lt. Col. Roger Cabiness.

Hodges enlisted in the Army in 2017. He had been at his last duty station since February 2018. Cabiness said there was no official photo available of the deceased soldier.

“Every Soldier in the Tomahawk Battalion is an essential member of our team. The loss of any Soldier is deeply felt. Private First Class Steven Hodges is sorely missed by his teammates and the entire Tomahawk family, every Soldier is a national treasure.” said Lt. Col. Sean Lyons, Hodges’ battalion commander, said in a statement.

No end in sight for military missions along the southern US border Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told lawmakers that Homeland Security officials are "thousands" of people short of what they need on the border.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Hodges’ awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“We are grateful for all the young men and women who volunteer to serve our nation," Lyons said. "We are humbled at the sacrifices their families continue to make on a daily basis, Steven and his family are in our prayers.”

About 5,000 military personnel are currently deployed to the border mission. Of those, about 3,000 are active-duty troops and about 2,000 are National Guard members. The number has fluctuated by several hundred individuals over the last six months.

The military’s current mission is in support of Homeland Security goals, which includes reinforcing barriers and providing logistics, but does not include directly engaging with or detaining immigrants and asylum seekers.

This is meant to show that the military is not acting in a law enforcement role.

However, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has considered an “amendment” to the current policy on avoiding contact with migrants.