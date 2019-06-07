The Army has identified the West Point cadet who was killed in a vehicle roll-over accident Thursday.

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, a member of the Class of 2020, died from his injuries after a vehicle rolled over on its way to field exercises at the U.S. Military Academy’s training area.

Morgan died at the scene of the accident. Two soldiers and 19 other cadets were also injured in the rollover of the M1085 medium tactical vehicle long wheelbase cargo truck.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, West Point superintendent, said in a press release Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Morgan, 22, was from West Orange, New Jersey. He was majoring in Law and Legal Studies, and he was a recruited athlete who was on the Army Wrestling Team.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward said in the release.

“Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed," Ward added.

The Corps of Cadets will hold a vigil to honor Morgan on Friday evening, officials said.

