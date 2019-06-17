A man who was shot dead after authorities say he opened fire on a federal government building in Dallas, Texas, served in the U.S. Army.

The individual, identified by law enforcement officials as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde, served as an infantryman from August 2015 to February 2017, service officials told Army Times. His last rank was private first class.

The character of Clyde’s discharge and other details of his service were not able to be provided without a Freedom of Information Act Request, officials said.

Clyde, dressed in a mask, what appears to be body armor and carrying an assault rifle with a load-out of multiple magazines, was shot and killed after he opened fire Monday morning in downtown Dallas.

No one else was reportedly injured. A bomb squad was called in to check what was believed to be Clyde’s vehicle, the Dallas Police Department said.

Clyde’s left shoulder was adorned with a patch of the 101st Airborne Division — the storied air assault unit headquartered at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

In a video on Clyde’s Facebook page, he appears to be attending a graduation dinner for veteran students. In it, Clyde mentions the 187th Infantry Regiment, nicknamed the “Rakkasans.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference after the shooter was killed in which they identified the alleged assailant. Clyde died at the scene and was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, after police responded to an active shooter call, local media reported.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Officials have yet to give an indication as to why Clyde intended to target the federal building. They also did not say who shot Clyde.

Dallas Morning News staff photographer Tom Fox captured an image of the gunman before he opened fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning in downtown Dallas.

DMN staff photographer @TomFoxPhoto captured this image shortly before a gunman opened fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning in downtown Dallas. Fox was waiting to enter the building to cover a trial when the attack took place. https://t.co/y8fWYYuKjs pic.twitter.com/fE1kFlEy9j — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 17, 2019

Fox was waiting to enter the building to cover a trial when the attack took place, the media outlet reported.

Clyde graduated with an Associate in Applied Science from Del Mar College in May, according to the college’s website.

Clyde said in the video on his Facebook page that after he left the Army he decided to use his “benefits” to attend school, likely in reference to GI Bill education benefits service members earn.

“The military has always been big in my family. So has education,” Clyde said. “When I got out, I really didn’t have any other options. So I figured, go to school. That’s what my mom wanted.”

Clyde frequently posted on social media, sharing images of memes, swords and ammunition. The Facebook page carries vague warnings that he could soon conduct an attack.