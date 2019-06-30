WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Class of 2023 is reporting for duty at the U.S. Military Academy.

West Point will welcome almost 1,200 candidates on Monday to begin a rigorous six weeks of Cadet Basic Training. The arrivals on "R-Day," or reception day, will immediately begin their first lessons in marching, military courtesy and discipline.

New cadets will be formally accepted into the Corps of Cadets and the end of the six-week training in August.