Sgt. James Gregory Johnston was honored Friday with a dignified transfer ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas.

Johnston, 24, died of injuries from small arms fire during combat operations June 25 in Uruzgan province, Afghanistan.

He deployed with 79th Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group, 48th Chemical Brigade.

A post on a Fort Hood Facebook page noted that the soldier’s family wore Hawaiian shirts in memory of the soldier who had a fondness for colorful shirts.

“The Family has asked on their social media accounts for people to honor Johnston by wearing Hawaiian shirts today,” the post said.

A dignified transfer ceremony took place today honoring #FortHood #Soldier and #Texas native Sgt. James Gregory Johnston.



The Family has asked on their social media accounts for people to honor Johnston by wearing Hawaiian shirts today.#kia #hawaiianshirtsforjj #VETERAN pic.twitter.com/rX0OsczJMJ — Fort Hood (@forthood) July 5, 2019

Johnston and Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, both died from injuries from small arms fire on June 25 in Uruzgan province. The Defense Department is investigating the incident.

Johnston’s battalion commander remembered the Purple Heart recipient as "the epitome of what we as soldiers all aspire to be: intelligent, trained, always ready."

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

"We will honor his service and his sacrifice to this nation as we continue to protect others from explosive hazards around the world,” Lt. Col. Stacy M. Enyeart said in a statement.

A memorial service for Johnston is planned for 1 p.m. July 8, local station KWTX reported. Details of the location were not yet available from Fort Hood officials.