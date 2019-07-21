LAWTON, Okla. — More than 100 demonstrators protested Saturday in withering heat outside an Oklahoma Army base against the Trump administration’s plans to detain migrant children there.

Japanese Americans and Native Americans are among those who took part in Saturday's march to Fort Sill and rally in front of one of its entrances, briefly blocking a city street. They chanted "Close the camps" and carried signs with messages including "Human Rights Matter," ''Love Trumps Hate," and "Liberty and Justice For All."

The protest follows a similar rally held June 22 at Fort Sill, which was used by the federal government to house hundreds of Japanese and Japanese Americans during World War II and Apache prisoners of war from 1894-1910. The federal Office of Refugee Resettlement recently announced plans to temporarily detain up to 1,400 migrant children at the base near Lawton, which is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Fort Sill was also used to house migrant children in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Dr. Cornel Pewewardy beats the drum and leads protesters as they march along Northwest Ozmun Avenue and onto Sheridan Road to the Fort Sill entry gates, Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Lawton, Okla. (Scott Rains /The Lawton Constitution via AP)

Though a street was briefly blocked, Fort Sill spokeswoman Monica Guthrie said there was no disruption at the base.

"Our mission is still operating normally, normal hours. It's a Saturday, so that helps," Guthrie said. "On a weekend the operations tempo slows down dramatically."

