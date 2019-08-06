CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina city’s highways, seaports, airspace and railways are all part of a large military exercise this week.

The Charleston area exercise has been named “Dragon Lifeline.” The Post and Courier reports that it involves more than 200 soldiers from more than 114 job fields. It also involves dozens of Humvees, ships and airplanes arriving in the Charleston area.

Plans called for the exercise to get started Monday with a massive convoy of soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, travelling more than 200 miles to Joint Base Charleston. The convoy includes trailers, refrigeration units and cargo containers.

Soldiers guide a Humvee driver during rail operations as part of exercise Dragon Lifeline on July 31, 2018, at Joint Base Charleston’s Naval Weapon Station, S.C. (Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal/Air Force)

On Tuesday, the soldiers will unload and reload the equipment at Charleston’s ports and railways near the Naval Weapons Station. On Wednesday, C-17 planes from Charleston will fly the equipment back to Fort Bragg. Thursday, the final day of the operation, will involve shipping equipment by boat to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

