An Army lab that houses Ebola virus and other infectious diseases has been shutdown due to violations found in June by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a CDC spokeswoman confirmed to Army Times on Thursday.

The U.S. Army Medical Research of Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland, is at a standstill until the violations are fixed and it is re-instated with the Federal Select Agents Program, which allowed it to handle dangerous biological specimens.

“CDC can confirm FSAP has suspended USAMRIID’s registration with the Federal Select Agent Program until USAMRIID corrects deficiencies that have been identified by FSAP,” Sharon Hopkins said.

Hoskins did not provide further details of the lab’s compliance issues.

USAMRIID, a Defense Department lab under Army Medical Research and Development Command, primarily does research with the goal of protecting troops who might come in contact with biological agents while deployed.

According to their website, they also investigate outbreaks and other public health risks, with an eye toward prevention policy and treatments, if possible.

Army's Zika vaccine shows promising results in early trials Human trials of the vaccine show it safely produced an immune response among volunteers, the Army announced Wednesday.

USAMRIID has been working on an Ebola vaccine, and in March announced that the Food and Drug Administration had agreed to let it infect rhesus macaque monkeys with active virus in order to test the developing cure.

