Army Spc. Eunjee Mitchell didn’t plan on joining the Army. But two years after marrying Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Mitchell, an Army recruiter, she decided to enlist in the Army Reserve.

“I knew hanging around with me she would be interested in the Army but I didn’t think she would (join),” Joshua said in an Army release. “I definitely wrote her contract.”

Eunjee, originally from South Korea, first met Joshua when he was stationed in there. They married and she immigrated to the U.S.

Now an Army recruiter in the Malden, Massachusetts area, Joshua tells others about life in the Army. Eunjee says he strikes up conversations with strangers outside of work about joining the Army.

“The first year after I moved to America, I knew I needed a car,” Eunjee said. “We went to the car dealership and he recruited the car dealer.”

According to Eunjee, she was inspired to enlist in the Army after Joshua met with a Korean recruiter whose military service helped advance her English language skills.

“He was interviewing other recruiters and one was Korean like me. She told me how the Army helps her a lot to speak (better) English and get her involved in the community,” Eunjee said. “The conversation with her gave me the thought that I could try.”

Eunjee, who has three bachelor’s degrees, recently wrapped up 10 weeks of basic combat training in South Carolina and graduated as an automated logistical specialist in the Reserve. She is slated to rejoin her Reserve unit in Massachusetts and also will undergo advanced individual training in the next few months, according to the Army.

Eunjee’s experience enlisting has also drawn the couple closer together. For example, Eunjee said, she has a greater understanding about habits Joshua picked up from the Army.