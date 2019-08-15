Lt. Gen. Brad Becker, the commander of Army Installation Management Command, has been relieved of command, service officials said Thursday afternoon.

An Army official said that the decision was not related to IMCOM’s housing mission.

“We cannot comment further with an ongoing investigation, but the relief was not mission related,” said Cynthia O. Smith, a Department of the Army spokeswoman.

“Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, has relieved Lt. Gen. Brad Becker from his position as commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Army’s statement on the matter reads.

“Maj. Gen. Timothy McGuire, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, will serve as the interim commander," the statement reads.

Becker took command of IMCOM in September. The command handles the Army’s day-to-day operations for its installations around the globe.

Prior to taking over the command, Becker served as the chief of the Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq for U.S. Central Command. From June 2015 to April 2017 he was commander of the Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Though Becker’s departure is not related to IMCOM’s mission, military housing, especially privatized accommodations, have been a major focus of Congress after news reports emerged about serious problems at privatized military housing across the country.

Those reports found evidence of mold, vermin and lead contamination in multiple base family housing units, coupled with limited reaction from military officials to family complaints about the problems.