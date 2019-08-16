The new findings more than quadruple the number of identifications from 55 cases of remains turned over last year.

The Defense Department says a set of unknown remains was recovered near Kwang Jong-ni, South Korea, in 1951 and interred in a U.N. military cemetery. The remains were later transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, where they remained unknown until April 2018. The remains were positively identified as Morrison's in May.