A U.S. soldier died during an on-duty incident in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.
Spc. Clayton James Horne, 23, of Atlanta, Louisiana, died Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, as a result of wounds sustained in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon said in a press release.
Horne was assigned to the 351st Military Police Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, an Army Reserve unit out of Ocala, Florida.
Maj. Valerie Palacios, a unit spokeswoman, told Army Times that Horne died in an on-duty incident, but could not disclose the manner in which it happened because the incident is under investigation.
The Department of Defense announced the death Monday, stating in a press release that the soldier was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve — the multi-state coalition mission to defeat remnants of the Islamic State.
A photo of the young soldier was not immediately available, Palacios said.
