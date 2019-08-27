FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman has been awarded $3.2 million in a libel and revenge porn lawsuit against her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

A jury on Monday sided with Elizabeth Ann Clark in her case against U.S. Army Maj. Adam Clark and Lt. Col. Kimberly Rae Barrett. The Fayetteville Observer reports this appears to be the first revenge porn lawsuit to reach a jury verdict in the state.

