The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who is reportedly serving on active duty in the Army, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to local media reports.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection with a shooting in which three people died, Cleveland.com reports. Two others were injured in the altercation.

Biles-Thomas was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart, Georgia and is being detained at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia, NBC News reports. His arraignment is slated for Sept. 13 in Cleveland. It’s unclear when he will be extradited.

HORRIBLE: Simone Biles' brother charged in Cleveland triple murder. Tevin Biles-Thomas is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in a December 31, 2018, fatal shooting in Cleveland. https://t.co/HXZUzVcpH6 pic.twitter.com/YllipemSC5 — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) August 30, 2019

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement, according to Cleveland.com. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Army Times about Biles-Thomas’ military service.

The shooting occurred on New Years Eve in Cleveland, Ohio at an Airbnb rental. Several “uninvited” men entered the New Years Eve party, and started to fire shots after they were told to leave the party, NBC affiliate WKYC3 reported in December.

Those who died from gunshot wounds were identified as Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.