Fort Rucker officials are investigating the death of an officer who fell ill during training Sunday in southern Alabama.

First Lt. William “Blake” Pickel, 30, was identified by post officials as the soldier who died after being airlifted to a local hospital.

Pickel was undergoing survival training when he “experienced a health-related issue requiring aeromedical evacuation to the hospital,” Fort Rucker officials said in a statement.

“Since it is currently under investigation, I cannot speculate on the findings or what the health related issue was," Jimmie Cummings, the post’s director of public affairs, told Army Times.

Pickel, who was assigned to 1st Aviation Brigade on post, died after being medically evacuated to Southeast Health Medical Center, roughly 25 miles east of Fort Rucker. He was pronounced dead at approximately 9 p.m., officials said.

Pickel, from Cleveland, Tennessee, had been in the Army since 2007 and had prior combat deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan as an enlisted soldier and medic.

“Fort Rucker officials are deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding soldier," post officials said in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The next of kin were notified and a casualty assistance team is currently providing assistance to the family.”

Pickel was commissioned through Middle Tennessee State University’s ROTC program as part of the “Green to Gold” scholarship program, according to the Army.

Friends of Pickel posted pictures of him from an earlier deployment on Facebook following his death.

“Just found out a fellow battle buddy passed away,” wrote Chris Oeub. “I remember like it was yesterday when I took that photo of you providing medical aid to the Iraqi civilian. RIP Doc. Thank you for all the memories.”