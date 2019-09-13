FORT BRAGG, N.C. — An Army Green Beret will face a military trial in December on allegations that he murdered a suspected bomb-maker years ago in Afghanistan.

Maj. Mathew Golsteyn’s court-martial is scheduled to begin Dec. 2 in a courthouse at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer.

Golsteyn has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the case.

The murder charge stems from the Green Beret’s 2010 deployment to Afghanistan. He was a captain at the time of his deployment with 3rd Special Forces Group, during some of the bloodiest fighting in the war.

Golsteyn has said he believes the Afghan was a legal target because of his behavior at the time of the shooting.