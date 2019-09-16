Another U.S. service member has been killed in action in Afghanistan, officials announced Monday.

The death was announced by NATO’s Resolute Support mission to the country in a press release.

A defense official told Army Times on background that the fallen soldier was a Green Beret, but did not specify the operator’s unit.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after family notification is complete,” the release reads.

The death comes after peace talks between U.S. diplomats and the Taliban broke down earlier this month, and amid warnings from the top U.S. general for NATO that he expects increased violence in Afghanistan as that country’s elections draw nearer.

The peace talks collapsed after a round of deadly attacks by insurgents in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier and a Romanian soldier.

Top US general for NATO expects violence will rise before Afghans vote on new president The top U.S. general for NATO said Friday that he expects increased violence in Afghanistan in the lead-up to the election later this month, adding that allies will make necessary adjustments to military operations there to protect the vote.

The latest death adds to the 16 U.S. troops killed in action in Afghanistan this year, according to Defense Department figures. More than 80 other American personnel have been wounded in combat.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The last U.S. soldier killed was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division on Sept. 5. Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, was killed when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Kabul.

Prior to the peace talks being called off, President Donald Trump was mulling a potential reduction in U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan down to 8,600.

There are currently about 14,000 American service members in the country, alongside international troops, to advise and assist Afghan defense forces and to fight extremist groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

The president has said that the end of the peace talks is being coupled with an increase in kinetic operations.

Trump told reporters at the White House last week that the peace talks are “dead, as far as I’m concerned," and added that American troops have "hit the Taliban harder in the last four days than they’ve been hit in over 10 years.”