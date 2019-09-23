KILLEEN, Texas — The U.S. Army is not publicly releasing its full investigation into a 2016 training accident at a Texas military post that left nine people dead.

Eight soldiers and a West Point cadet died when their vehicle overturned while crossing Fort Hood’s Owl Creek during a flash flood on June 2, 2016.

The Killeen Daily Herald reported Saturday that the Army released its investigation report following an open records request. But the Army redacted over 14 pages of text, leaving unanswered the question of who was at fault.

A letter from the Army to the newspaper justified the redactions, saying they protect “the deliberations of safety board members.”

NCO blamed for accident that killed nine soldiers at Fort Hood Flash flood warnings had been issued and the crossing had been designated off-limits, but a platoon heading out for some Sergeant’s Time training on the morning of June 2, 2016 didn’t know that.